Majlis A’Shura to discuss draft law on selective goods tax

Muscat: Majlis A’ Shura will hold its first regular session for the fourth annual session (2018-2019) on November 12, a statement from Majlis A’ Shura secretary-general said.

He said the topics to be discussed will include the draft law, including the points of contention, on selective goods tax, in preparation for discussing them during the joint session of State Council and Majlis A’ Shura.

It will also draft agreement on cooperation in the field of maritime transport between Oman and Iran.

The session will brief its members on the draft of the general budget for the fiscal year 2019, the draft agreement on cooperation in the field of maritime transport and ports between Oman and Morocco and the draft of the air services agreement between Oman and Kenya.