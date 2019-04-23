Majlis A’ Shura discusses ‘levy’ on plastic bags, cans

Muscat: The Majlis A’ Shura on Monday discussed several important topics, including the responses from ministers to the various queries raised by the members.

The meeting discussed the issue raised by one of the members on having laws for a mandatory pre-marriage medical examination to detect any possibility of genetic and other diseases, including HIV.

The meeting also considered the report of the Health and Environment Committee for imposing ‘an additional charge’ when purchasing plastic cans and bags, which will be discussed in the next regular session. It also suggested that these charges should be named ‘for the use of plastic cans and bags’ and not ‘consumer surcharges’.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in response to a question said that licenses for poultry farms near residential were issued after obtaining approval from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture. Some of the existing farms were also re-examined in coordination with the relevant authorities.