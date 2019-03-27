Business Oman 

Majis signs agreement to supply potable water for Suhar Industrial City

Suhar Industrial City — part of the Public Establishment of Industrial Estates (Madayn) — signed an agreement with Majis Industrial Services (MIS), the wholly government-owned water services utility, covering the supply of potable water to the industrial cluster.
Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn, signed the agreement for Suhar Industrial City. Majis was represented by its CEO, Ahmed al Mazrouy.
The agreement aims at creating an integrated supply of water services and supply of potable water to the industrial city with a capacity reaching 10,000 cubic metres per day. This shall be supplied through a network extending from the water production plant for a distance of 15 km.
The agreement will contribute to enhance potable water service for industrial purposes as well as human consumption, and to ensure uninterrupted supply of water service to customers.

