Nestled amidst the turquoise blue waters that jut into the Strait of Hormuz is the marvel of Arabian Gulf — the Musandam Peninsula. A three-hour ferry ride from Shinas harbour, the journey to this part of the Sultanate is a mesmeric glide through the azure ocean and as the ferry passes in-between the golden-brown craggy facades on either side, the landscape emerges as a dramatic revelation.

