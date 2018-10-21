Majan Electricity launches eight new 33kV projects

Muscat, OCT 21 – Majan Electricity Company (MJEC) — a subsidiary of Nama Group — has launched a number of 33kV projects aimed at strengthening electricity supply in Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi governorates.

As many as eight initiatives, involving investments running into several million Omani rials, have been undertaken during the course of 2018 in support of this objective. The list of the projects are:

► Construction of new Yanqul-2 Primary SS (2x20mva) along with 2 nos 33kV feeders from Arid-1 and 2 Tapping in Al Dhahirah Governorate with a cost of RO 1.690m

► Construction of new Khaws 2 x 6 MVA Primary SS and associated electrical work in Al Dhahirah Governorate with a cost of RO 414,000.

► Construction of Royal Oman Police Primary SS (2X20 MVA) with 2 nos 33kV feeders at new Ibri grid SS in Al Dhahirah Governorate with a cost of RO 1.922m.

► Construction of 33kV feeders from new Dreez grid substation to supply existing (Bat, Amla and Hajar) primary substations in Al Dhahirah Governorate (Phase-2) with a cost of RO 2.532m.

► Construction of new 33kV feeder from Yanqul-1 PSS to Murri existing feeder with a cost RO 377,000.

► Construction of 33kv feeder from existing Arid-2 feeder to Khaws PSS 2×6 MVA with a cost RO 400,000.

nReplacement of wooden gantry to steel gantry and upgrade from 1×6 MVA to 2×6 MVA for Zroup-18, at Al Buraimi Governorate with a cost of RO 315,000.

► Upgrading Afradh Primary substation from 1x3MVA to 2X6MVA at Al Buraimi with a cost of RO 154,000.

Majan Electricity Company distributes and supplies electricity in the governorates of Al Batinah North, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi governorates.

Related