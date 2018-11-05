Majan Electricity continues to promote health and safety

Majan Electricity Co, a member of the Nama Group, continues its campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of electricity amongst school and university students .The campaign includes a number of programmes focusing on electrical hazards in household connections, distribution of brochures, pamphlets, lectures, dangers of vandalism and manipulation of electrical network assets.

In line with the endeavour its Health and Safety Department also arranged a workshop on life-saving rules for both employees and contractors.

These rules cover all work related activities with the highest potential risks. The implementation of these regulations is part of Majan Electricity’s commitment for continuous improvement in the field of HSE, which contributes to enhancing the company’s professional safety culture.

Rashed bin Mohammed al Riyami, Manager of Health and Safety Department, said, “the company is keen to carry out awareness campaigns for contractors, employees and the community. These campaigns are part of the company’s social responsibility towards the community. He said that such campaigns will continue in all governorates of North Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.”

He further added that the executive management team has carried out a number of field visits during this year. The objective of such initiatives are to create a safe working environment free from accidents and raise awareness of the importance of taking precautions for safety in daily operational activities.

HSE awareness sessions have been carried out in a number of schools and universities in Suhar and it is an ongoing initiative.

The company has plans to conduct a series of safety workshops in University of Buraimi and Ibri College of Technology beginning next month.

The safety culture has also been promoted to the general public and contractors by conducting awareness shows in shopping centres and campaigns for contractors.

