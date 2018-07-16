Majan Electricity Company discusses strategic plan

SUHAR, JULY 16 – The board of directors and executive management of Majan Electricity Company SAOC — member of NAMA group — held a meeting under the chairmanship of Abdullah bin Mohammed al Hashimi to discuss the strategies for the period from 2019 to 2021 and the way forward to implement the plans. The Chairman expressed his appreciation for the performance of the company both in operational and financial areas and also emphasised the importance of continuous further improvement in key areas such as health safety and environment, communication and enhancing cost efficiency. The management team and the Board also reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the strategies in health and safety, human resources, customer services, assets and communication.

This meeting comes in line with the Board of Directors and the management team’s commitment and endeavours to the implementation of the objectives that will help achieve Majan Electricity’s mission, ‘Delivering safe, reliable and efficient electricity to our customers’. Majan Electricity Company distributes and supplies electricity in the governorates of Al Batinah North, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

