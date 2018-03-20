Majan College organises international conference

MUSCAT: Majan University College held its fourth international conference on March 19-20, 2018, at its Darsait campus. The chief guest was Ahmed Mohammed Nasser al Nadabi, Under-Secretary for Civil Service Affairs. Shaikh Rashad al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Affairs and the Chair of Majan College’s Board of Trustees welcomed the chief guest. Among the distinguished guests was Shaikh Salah Hilal al Maawali, CEO, SME Development Fund.

The conference, technically sponsored by IEEE, and with sponsors including National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Riyada, addressed themes related to the promotion of skills in such areas as entrepreneurship, management, information technology and critical thinking. It attracted more than 170 paper submissions, from which about 60 were selected for presentation. The conference also benefited greatly from the keynote speeches by Richard Kemp, CEO of Leadership Quantum; Dr Seifedine Kadry, Associate Professor at Beirut Arab University, Lebanon; Ahmed al Musalmi, CEO of NBO; and Professor Gilly Salmon, Professor of Innovation and Transformation at Liverpool University, UK.

Activities aimed specifically at students, such as workshops and poster presentations, were also conducted as part of the college’s Student Research Day, and a very successful student debate took place.

The event was considered to be very successful by the many participants from within and beyond the Sultanate who presented papers or attended. They particularly praised the interactive nature of the sessions, which provided plenty of scope for discussion and questions, and the topicality of many of the issues addressed.

