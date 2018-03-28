Maisarah Islamic Banking Services launches innovative mobile banking app

Central to its efforts to provide innovative banking solutions, Maisarah Islamic Banking Services has launched its Mobile Banking App for its customers to conduct banking transactions, anywhere and anytime. The new user friendly mobile banking app, which is available to all Maisarah’s retail banking customers, supports English and Arabic languages. The app provides convenience banking to the customers with a number of benefits and features, as customers can view their balance and transactions, transfers, pay utility bills, view online statements. What makes Maisarah’s app distinct is that customers can benefit from cardless cash through Maisarah ATM by simply placing a request through their mobile banking app and creating a four-digit cash code.

Commenting on the launch of Maisarah’s Mobile Banking App, Ismail Jama Ismail Bait Ishaq, AGM & Chief Operating Officer said, “In a fast-paced and evolving digital world, customers enjoy the convenience of literally having a bank branch on their phone. This new mobile banking application with many user-friendly features is certain to delight our customers. At Maisarah we are always keen to deliver state-of-the-art products and services to our clients. By investing in technology, we make it easier for our clients to do business with us in an inventive way.”

In addition to viewing mini and detailed statement, customers can transfer funds within their accounts and third party’s accounts in Maisarah. They can also transfer funds to a valid account number in another local bank in Oman. Moreover, they can instantly transfer funds to a valid ATM card number of another local bank within Oman.

“Maisarah’s mobile banking App is simple, secure and efficient, and offers our customers 24/7 convenient banking experience. We will continue to offer new banking and value-added services to our mobile channel. Our aim is to offer our customers banking and value added services” Jamsheed Hmaza, Head of Retail added.

Customers can execute mobile top-up for any mobile service provider in Oman, and pay utility bills (water and electricity at ONEC/OIFC, Mobile, Landline, Internet (Omantel/ Ooredoo). Customers can request a new cheque book through the mobile banking app. They can also choose the required number of cheque books and from where customer can receive the cheque book.

Through the mobile banking app customers can get azzan timings, Qiblah direction, exchange rate, deposit rate, mudarabah weightages, offers and other information.

Maisarah is a full-service provider of a broad range of Sharia-compliant financial products and solutions. It maintains a complete segregation of business activities in order to provide Sharia compliant financial services to its valued customers. As a part of its strategy, the Islamic banking window has maintained high standards of corporate governance, research and development, corporate social responsibility and customer service that have helped in winning various awards in local and international markets.

As part of its future growth plan, Maisarah plans to distinguish itself by focusing on providing outstanding customer service, developing and launching new products, investing in technology to provide the best customer experience in timely and convenient manner.

Maisarah is committed to leading the Islamic banking sector by building up resources, sharing expertise and following best international practices in the market.

With an aim to serve customers across Oman, Maisarah Islamic Banking Services has 10 branches across the country including in Al Athaiba, Al Hail, Salalah, Suhar, Birkat Al Mouz, Greater Muttrah, Al Khuwair, Sur, New Salalah and Araqi. It offers a comprehensive range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the needs of its retail and corporate customers network of branches, ATM and CDM facilities.

More information on the diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services is available at Maisarah’s official website www.maisarah-oman.com or through 24/7 call centre services on (+968) 24775777.

