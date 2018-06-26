Main panel reviews Asian U-19 Handball Championship preparation

MUSCAT, June 26 – Main committee of the Asian Men’s Junior (Under-19) Handball Championship held a meeting headed by Dr Said bin Ahmed al Shehri, Oman Handball Association Chairman, in presence of the members on Monday. Members of main committee discussed different aspects of the championship including plans submitted by sub-committees and their roles and responsibilities. Also, heads of sub-committees explained what have been done in last few days for the preparation of the championship.

In addition, they discussed the opening ceremony details, arrivals of the teams to the Sultanate and training places for each team. Salalah will host the Asian Men’s Junior (Under-19) Handball Championship from July 15 to 25. The 16 participating teams were divided into four groups. Oman are placed with Yemen, Iran and India in Group 4. In Group 2, Qatar are clubbed with Iraq, Syria and Palestine. Defending champions Japan will play along with China, South Korea and Lebanon in Group 1. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei form the Group 3.