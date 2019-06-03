Main Oman 

Main committee of Shawwal 1440H moon sighting to meet tomorrow

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: The main committee of Moon Sighting for Shawwal 1440H will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

The meeting will be chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, the membership of His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, Sayyid Harbi bin Hamad bin Saud al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Rashid al Siyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, and Shaikh Ahmed al Khatib, Chairman of the Conciliation and Reconciliation Committee in Salalah.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said that astronomical calculations conducted by the Department of Astronomical Affairs in the ministry on the moon sighting for Shawwal 1440H indicate the possibility of seeing the crescent in the case of clear skies on Tuesday, Ramadan 29, 1440H corresponding to June 4, 2019. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3733 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Registrations open for IRU World Congress

Oman Observer Comments Off on Registrations open for IRU World Congress

Sultanate to host Busworld conference in 2021

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate to host Busworld conference in 2021

OCCI branches elect their chiefs, deputies

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI branches elect their chiefs, deputies