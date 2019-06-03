Main committee of Shawwal 1440H moon sighting to meet tomorrow

Muscat: The main committee of Moon Sighting for Shawwal 1440H will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.

The meeting will be chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, the membership of His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, Sayyid Harbi bin Hamad bin Saud al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Rashid al Siyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, and Shaikh Ahmed al Khatib, Chairman of the Conciliation and Reconciliation Committee in Salalah.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said that astronomical calculations conducted by the Department of Astronomical Affairs in the ministry on the moon sighting for Shawwal 1440H indicate the possibility of seeing the crescent in the case of clear skies on Tuesday, Ramadan 29, 1440H corresponding to June 4, 2019. –ONA