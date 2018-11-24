‘Made in Qatar’ exhibition to start on December 3 in Muscat

Muscat, Nov 24 – The ‘Made in Qatar 2018’ exhibition will kick off in Muscat on December 3 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

The show, which will run until December 6, is being held under the patronage of Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani.

The event is being organised by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Development Bank (strategic partner) and in collaboration with the Oman’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dr Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, Deputy Chairman of OCCI for Economic Affairs and Branches, expressed Oman chamber’s support for such events that contribute to strengthening both countries’ relations.

Al Junaibi lauded the development of the relationship between the two sides, particularly in the economic fields.

He said the development of relations is evident in the high volume of trade between both countries, noting that Omani imports from Qatar increased from RO 86 million in 2016 to RO 128 million last year, recording a 48-per cent growth.

Oman’s exports to Qatar witnessed a 489-per cent growth last year. They grew from RO 93 million in 2016 to RO 549 million in 2017, he added.

The event, which is being held for the second time outside the country with the participation of nearly 240 Qatari companies, aims to open new channels of communication and exchange expertise between Qatari and Omani companies.

Rashid bin Nasser al Kaabi, Head of the Industry Committee, said it aims to enhance the Omani community’s awareness of the Qatari products and open new external markets for Qatari companies.

A Qatari-Omani business forum will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition with the theme ‘Developing Industry… A Strategic Choice’, Al Kaabi said.

More than 100 leading businessmen from both sides will participate in the forum, which will review investment and business opportunities available in both countries, he added.

Relations, especially economic and trade ties, between Qatar and Oman have been going from strength to strength. The trade volume between the two countries soared in a short period and Oman has emerged as one of the top destinations receiving Qatar’s non-oil exports, he noted.

