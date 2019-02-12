Madayn to take part in Gulf food fair in Dubai

Muscat: Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), will participate in the Gulf Food Fair, Gulfood — 2019, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. This year’s exhibition focuses on healthy food with the participation of more than 198 countries represented by 5,000 companies spread over 120 national pavilions. Hamoud bin Abdullah al Balushi of Madayn said Madayn is keen to expand its presence in this international event. He added that the exhibition is a great opportunity to market Omani products outside the Sultanate. Madayn will also promote ‘’Made in Oman’’ campaign to tap consumers at the regional and international levels. “A number of Omani companies and factories in the food industry are taking part in the meet. It will seek to increase its competitive share in foreign markets and expand its business. Madayn officials will also present investment opportunities the industrial estates of Madayn and the Sultanate. — ONA

