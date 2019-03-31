Madayn to organise ‘Walking for Good Health’ walkathon

MUSCAT: In line with World Health Day celebrated on April 7 and to promote social responsibility activities, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn will organise a walkathon event entitled ‘Walking for Good Health’ on Sunday at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM).

Commenting on this event, Ahmed bin Ali al Hinai, Director of Social Responsibility Department at Madayn, emphasised that this event aims at strengthening the participation of the community and the investing companies in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Rusayl Industrial City.

“Walking for Good Health” event seeks to encourage these companies to contribute with financial donations to charitable organisations, disseminate awareness on the importance of team sports in changing the lifestyle, and the significance of physical activities and walking exercise especially for people with diabetes and heart disease,” Al Hinai said.

Al Hinai added that the walkathon event is part of the constant efforts undertaken by Madayn to activate its social responsibility projects and activities and enhance its role in serving the local community through a friendly and sporty gathering. “As this kind of initiatives contribute to partnership enhancement, the investing companies in KOM and Al Rusayl Industrial City are encouraged to support this event. The funds raised by the walkathon will be dedicated to the charitable organisations in Oman. The walkathon will kick off on April 7 at 4.30 pm at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat,” he added. — ONA

