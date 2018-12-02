Madayn takes part in Science & Technology event

MUSCAT, DEC 2 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is participating in the 4th Science and Technology Programme (STEP) in Islamic Countries, which kicked off at Sultan Qaboos University yesterday. The event has been jointly organised by the Iranian Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) and Sultan Qaboos University. Madayn’s participation in the event is aimed at shedding light on its vision to enhance Oman’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission of attracting industrial investments and provide continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services and easy governmental processes.

The event is also an opportunity to highlight the role played by its technology arm — Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) — in creating, promoting and developing Oman as a robust, diverse, prosperous and self-sustaining knowledge-driven economy. KOM aspires to contribute to the advancement of economic diversification through offering investment opportunities in the IT sector and eventually build a knowledge-based economy in the Sultanate. Madayn is also underscoring the objectives of Industrial Innovation Centre (IIC), which was initiated in 2010 to support the manufacturing sector and serve the industrialists taking into account the significance of innovation and scientific research in developing and advancing Omani industries. Recently, the IIC was transformed into a commercial unit with the support of Tanfeedh.

