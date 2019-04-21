Madayn organises training programme on supervisory skills

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn has organised a training programme on development of supervisory skills, which comes in line with Madayn’s continuous efforts to develop its human cadres in the various industrial cities. The four-day programme aimed at equipping participants with supervisory and leadership skills and disseminating an awareness on effective leadership with the aspiration of achieving professional excellence. The programme underscored performance management and evaluation based on SMART criteria and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) as per advanced techniques.

The moderator of the programme, Dr Hayyan Hamzeh, Business Development Consultant, commented that leadership and supervisory skills are among the major skills that every supervisor should be equipped with. “These skills enable organisations to translate their strategic objectives and visions into reality through inspiring the individuals to perform their best to achieve the desired results. Moreover, supervision and leadership represent the ability to achieve goals and encourage the team members to realise the objectives in a systematic and planned manner,” he said. “Leadership is recognised as one of the main elements that must be achieved by the administrative individual. This shall contribute to accomplishing the objectives of institutions with utmost efficiency and effectiveness,” he added.

