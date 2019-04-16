‘Madame X’: pop superstar Madonna announces new album

Pop superstar Madonna gave fans a preview of an upcoming new album on Sunday. A video posted on Instagram features the star as a mystery figure called “Madame X” in a myriad of guises. Madonna calls the figure a secret agent who travels the world,constantly changing her identity.

She described Madame X as a dancer, professor, housekeeper, prisoner,mother, teacher, nun, saint and a whore as well as a “spy in the house of love.”

No release date has been announced for the new album. Earlier this month she had teased fans by releasing artwork of the X in the album title.

The pop star whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone has recorded a dozen albums since her debut, “Madonna,” in 1983. Her last album,”Rebel Heart,” was released in 2015. — dpa

