Macron calls for ‘new era’ in Europe

Berlin: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel presented a united front in the face of multiple challenges for Europe as the French leader visited Berlin on Sunday. “Today we must begin a new era,” Macron said in an address made to German parliament after taking part in a series of events to commemorate those who had died in war. The president rallied Germany to shore up the European project in times of resurgent nationalism. Macron and Merkel are striving to present plans for a joint budget for the euro zone in mid-December, which is intended to better protect the integrity of the euro area.

Germany and France agreed on a proposal on Friday, according to a document seen by dpa.

At a joint press conference, Merkel stressed the importance of Franco-German friendship at a moment when Europe “stands at a crossroads” and that it was time to “really deliver.”

At an earlier event in the German capital, Macron called on young people to fight for a peaceful, open Europe.

“We find ourselves at a very important point in history,” Macron said during the meeting with young people from all over the world.

“A young generation can only build the future if it knows the past. Create an open, ambitious Europe,” he said at the session, entitled “100 Ideas for Peace.”

November 18 is a national day of mourning in Germany to show solidarity with those left behind after their loved ones were killed in World War I, and to remember all victims of war.

Over the past few days, 500 young people from 48 countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East have been meeting in Berlin to discuss how to safeguard peace and how cohesion can be strengthened.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier echoed Macron’s comments. “Above all, we need fresh ideas,” he said. “We have a responsibility to renew and maintain” the European unity achieved so far, he said, referring to it as a “miracle.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday in Berlin that Europe must grow stronger and more sovereign in order to fulfil its duty of preventing “chaos” in global affairs.

“Europe, and within it the Franco-German couple, have the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace,” Macron told the German parliament.

“That’s why Europe must be stronger… and win more sovereignty,” he said.

Macron said it was Europe that led the push for green energy and against climate change and which was now pursuing a multilateral approach in trade, security, migration and environmental policy. Addressing the Bundestag, Macron called for greater European unity and self-confidence in order to meet future challenges. He said Europe must not “become a plaything of great powers, must assume greater responsibility for its security and its defence, and must not accept a subordinate role in world politics”. — Agencies

