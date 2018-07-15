M&A transactions in MENA region reach $33.9bn during Q2 2018

MUSCAT, JULY 14 – Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals, released the 2018 Q2 investment banking analysis for the Middle East. According to Thomson Reuters, Middle Eastern & North African investment banking fees totalled an estimated $472.3 million during Q2 2018, 7 per cent less than the value of fees recorded during Q2 2017. Nadim Najjar (pictured), Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, Thomson Reuters, said: “Debt capital markets underwriting fees totalled $140.6 million, down 7 per cent year-on-year and the second highest start of the year the region since our records began in 2000. Equity capital markets fees increased 21 per cent to $56.4 million.”

Fees generated from completed M&A transactions totalled $59.6 million, a 52 per cent decrease from last year and the lowest first half since 2012. Syndicated loan fees reached$215.7 million, up 17 per cent from Q2 2017. Debt capital markets fees accounted for 30 per cent of the overall Middle Eastern & North African investment banking fee pool, the second highest market share since our records began in 2000. Syndicated lending fees accounted for 46 per cent while the share of completed M&A advisory fees fell to its lowest level, only accounting for 13 per cent of the market. Equity capital markets underwriting fees accounted for 12 per cent.

Citi earned the most investment banking fees in the Middle East & North Africa during Q2 2018, a total of $44.8 million for a 9.5 per cent share of the total fee pool; also leading in the M&A underwriting league table. DNB topped the completed ECM fee rankings with 14.2 per cent of underwriting fees. DCM underwriting was led by Standard Chartered with $24.2 million in ECM fees, or a 17.2 per cent share. JP Morgan took the top spot in the Middle Eastern syndicated loans fee ranking.

In respect to Mergers & Acquisitions, the value of announced M&A transactions with any Middle Eastern & North African involvement reached $33.9 billion during Q2 2018, 74 per cent more than the value recorded during Q2 2017 and an 8-year high. Deals with a Middle Eastern and North African target reached an all-time high rising to $21.3 billion, up 110 per cent from the same period in 2017 while inter-MENA or domestic deals reached a 5-year high, also up 232 per cent from year-on-year.

Driven by Saudi British Bank acquisition of the entire share of capital of Alawwal Bank for $5 billion, MENA inbound M&A currently stands at an all-time high. In the other hand, outbound M&A decreased from $6.9 billion in Q2 2017 to $6.6 billion so far this year.

Energy & Power deals accounted for 32.8 per cent of Middle Eastern and North African involvement M&A by value, followed by the financial sector with a 30.2 per cent market share but counting with 58 transactions, 18 more than the 40 recorded in the Energy & Power industry. Goldman Sachs currently leads the Q2 2018 announced any Middle Eastern and North African involvement M&A league table. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse follow in second and third place.

As to Equity Capital Markets, Middle Eastern and North African equity and equity-related issuance totalled $3 billion during Q2 2018, a 68 per cent increase year-on-year. Out of the 15 transactions announced so far this year, 9 have been follow-on offerings, raising a total of $1.8 billion and accounted for 58.5 per cent of the first half ECM activity in the region. Orange Egypt follow-on raised $866 million and stands out as the biggest deal so far during 2018. EFG Hermes leads the Middle Eastern and North African ECM ranking with a 24.4 per cent market share, followed by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs in second and third place, respectively.

