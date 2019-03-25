M-91production up by 34 pc in February

Muscat: The Sultanate recorded an increase in the production of standard grade petrol (M-91) in February 2019 by 34 per cent, with the output surging to 3.09 million barrels compared to 2.31 million barrels produced in the same month 2018.

The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 2.01 million barrels till the end of February, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The surge in production of standard grade petrol over super grade petrol was supported by a significant growth in demand.

Diesel output fell by 6 per cent to 4.50 million barrels, while aviation fuel production jumped by 37 per cent to 2.67 million barrels at the end of February 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose by 27 per cent to 1.35 million barrels during the period under review.

Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol (which is the cheapest petrol available in the market), 1.77 million barrels were sold in the domestic market.

However, domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol rose by 23 per cent to reach 1.99 million barrels, while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country was at 2.49 million barrels during the two-month period of 2019.

Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil fell by 6 per cent to reach at 784,000 barrels, while LPG sales within the country fell by 5 per cent to 445,000 barrels in February 2019.

Production of polypropylene by Orpic in February 2019 increased by 14 per cent to 49,000 tonnes, while output of paraxylene and benzene also rose by 35 per cent and 23 per cent to 106,000 tonnes and 32,000 tonnes.

Further, Oman exported 33,000 tonnes of benzene in the first two months of 2019, while exports of paraxylene and polypropylene stood at 102,000 tonnes and 48,000 tonnes, respectively. — ONA

