BENGALURU: Australia-based rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Texas-based Blue Line Corp to set up a rare earths separation facility in the United States.

Lynas’ move into the United States follows ongoing regulatory issues at its processing plant in Malaysia. The southeast Asian nation has told Lynas to remove years of accumulated waste at the plant in order to have its licence renewed.

Lynas and Blue Line will cooperate over the next year to develop the processing facility in Texas. The venture will be majority owned by Lynas, the companies said in a joint statement.

— Reuters

