The pack rides during the sixth stage of the 2019 Tour of Oman between Al Mouj Muscat to Muttrah Corniche on Thursday. Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko of Team Astana won the title, while Italian Domenico Pozzovivo of Team Bahrain finished second and Spanish Jesus Herrada took third spot. Italian Giacomo Nizzolo of Team Dimension Data won the sixth and last stage.

Related