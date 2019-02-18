Lutsenko continues winning streak

Muscat: Alexey Lutsenko continued his fine fettle of form as he claimed the third stage of the Tour of Oman 2019 race. The Kazakh defending champion charged ahead of his rivals in the final climb of the 192.5km stage leaving behind Jesus Herrada and Greg van Avermaet. It was a chaotic final two hours of the race through which the experienced Lutsenko came through after various groups dropped, regrouped and grouped again. Lutsenko was a part of a group of 35 that formed after the first ascent of the final climb, ahead of a closing 42km circuit. The closing climb of 2.8km averaged 6.5 per cent and was seen as one for the puncheurs. There was no competition for Lutsenko going into the final kilometre and he pulled ahead to cross the line quite comfortably. With two consecutive stage victories, Lutsenko is now well placed to defend the crown.

