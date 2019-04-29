LuLu opens new hypermarket in Amerat

Muscat: The retail chain, LuLu, launched a new hypermarket in the suburb of Amerat in Muscat on Sunday.

Housed within the premises of ‘Nujum al Amerat Mall, the inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Dr Yahya Suleiman Abdullah Al Nadabi, Wali of Al Amerat and Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of LuLuGroup.

The new hypermarket, Lulu’s 24th branch in Oman and 167th worldwide, is spread over an area of about 140,000 sq feet and designed with a well-planned floor layout, and liberal parking space.