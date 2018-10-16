Lulu Hypermarket and ITA launch ‘Italian Taste Festival’

MUSCAT: Lulu Hypermarket has launched the ‘Italian Taste Festival’ at its hypermarket in Bausher yesterday. The campaign is organised in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to celebrate the cultural ties with Italy and promote the authentic culinary and food traditions of Italy in Oman by promoting food brands that are uniquely Italian.

The event was inaugurated by Alessandro Garbellini, Deputy Head of Mission at the Italian Embassy in Muscat in the presence of senior management and staff of Lulu.

The campaign is aimed at enhancing the richness and variety of Italian food as well as raising awareness of the products made in Italy. A wide array of Italian products will be showcased at very attractive prices during the festival.

Commenting on the campaign, Alessandro said: “having an Italian products week at Lulu Hypermarket across Muscat is a great opportunity to not only promote the Italian cuisine and quality products available in the market but also raise awareness on the Italian food culture”, he continued, “this activity comes under the umbrella of the Italian Cuisine Week in the World, an initiative by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation to promote the Italian cuisine worldwide and to support the Italian agricultural industry and its gastronomic traditions.

This year’s edition will take place from November 18 to 25, 2018 in a series of initiatives and activities held at various hotels and restaurants in Muscat in order to highlight the extraordinary Italian taste and life style.”

