PACA issues Alert 1: Luban 490 km from Salalah

Muscat: Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has issued the first alert on the tropical cyclone Luban.

The latest update on tropical system Luban classified as tropical cyclone category 1 states the wind speed around the centre is 64 to 74 knots. The distance between the tropical system’s centre and the coasts is 490 km. The nearest convective clouds bands from the coasts is 327 km.

The direction continues to the west to northwest.

It added that Luban continues to move westward to the north-west towards the coast of Yemen near the coast of Dhofar , with the possibility of deepening it into a second-class cyclone over the next 48 hours. The forecasts indicate that the Dhofar governorate and the southern parts of Al Wusta will have indirect impacts from October 11, 2018 with scattered rains and active winds estimated between 20-25 knots and sea waves rise to 3-5 meters, while the province of Dhofar and the southern parts of the central province may be affected by direct effects from October 13 with heavy rain and thunderstorms and active winds estimated between 30 – 50 knots. Rise in sea waves is estimated to be between 6-8 meters.

The direction continues to be west to northwest but meteorologists have also mentioned that it is tricky to define the track of Luban.

“It has been difficult to predict because most of the numerical charts have been difficult to forecast the track. One of the reasons is that this system is after monsoon season. There are many other reasons as well. Sometimes the global models and tropical cyclone models make different readings because the models take the input from the observation. Mekunu was very easy to track but Luban has been giving a bit of confusion, however, we are satisfied with our forecasts so far,” explained senior meteorologist Abdullah Al Balushi.

According to the meteorologist, the weather in the eye is bearable wind and clear skies, but the eye wall clouds are dangerous because it brings in heavy rains and strong winds.

“We expect this system to reach the level of category 2 while it is moving and gradually come down to category 1.

It is so far near Oman – Yemen border area and when it reaches land, it could go a little toward north or south as we cannot still specifically say which area. Even if it goes to Yemen, the clouds and heavy rains associated with the system would be present to the right side of the system which would be Muhafadat Dhofar bringing in rainfall ranging between 300 to 400 mm by Saturday and similar quantity can be expected on Sunday too,” he added.