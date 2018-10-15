Luban alert is now off

MUSCAT: With the end of the tropical condition Luban, the National Civil Defence Commission announced the ‘end of on-alert status’ of National Emergency Management System. In a statement, the committee lauded the efforts of the National Emergency Management System, represented by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System, the Public Authority for Radio and TV, media organisations, sub-civil defence committees in the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta, the Sultan’s Armed Forces, ROP, Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, civil society, private companies and individuals. Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation forecasts moderate to heavy rains and thunder showers over the northern governorates in the next three days as a result of a trough of low pressure currently making its way towards Oman from Iran. — ONA

