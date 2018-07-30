Low visibility reported on Adam-Thumrait road

Muscat – Royal Oman Police (ROP) has reported a noticeable decline in the horizontal visibility on the Adam-Thumrait road due to sandstorms.

ROP has urged motorists in the Dhofar and Al Wusts and Sharqiyah to exercise caution due to possibility of low visibility.

Oman Meteorology has indicated towards the prevailing of cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle on Monday.

There are chances of clouds development over Al-Hajar Mountains during Monday afternoon with chances of isolated thundershowers, the report said.

Winds on the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman blow northeasterly mild to moderate winds during the day turning into a light-shifting night and southwesterly active on the coasts overlooking the Arabian Sea, while the rest of the Sultanate’s provinces are blowing south to southeasterly to mid-east.

The Met has pointed out at low visibility due to the formation of fog and the rise of dust, while the horizontal vision will be generally low.