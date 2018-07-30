LATEST NEWS Local Main 

Low visibility reported on Adam-Thumrait road

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat – Royal Oman Police (ROP)  has reported a noticeable decline in the horizontal visibility on the Adam-Thumrait road due to sandstorms.

ROP has urged motorists in the Dhofar and Al Wusts and Sharqiyah to exercise caution due to possibility of low visibility.

 Oman Meteorology has indicated towards the prevailing of cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle on Monday.

There are chances of clouds development over Al-Hajar Mountains during Monday afternoon with chances of isolated thundershowers, the report said.

 Winds on the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman blow northeasterly mild to moderate winds during the day turning into a light-shifting night and southwesterly active on the coasts overlooking the Arabian Sea, while the rest of the Sultanate’s provinces are blowing south to southeasterly to mid-east.

The Met has pointed out at low visibility due to the formation of fog and the rise of dust, while the horizontal vision will be generally low.

 

You May Also Like

Farmers celebrate Al Tabseel season

Oman Observer Comments Off on Farmers celebrate Al Tabseel season

Passenger dies onboard Oman Air flight

Oman Observer Comments Off on Passenger dies onboard Oman Air flight

Oman delegation at Cairo Arab Parliament meet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman delegation at Cairo Arab Parliament meet