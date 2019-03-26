Low pressure trough to affect Sultanate from tomorrow

Muscat: A trough of low pressure will affect the Sultanate from Wednesday, 27 March to after tomorrow (Thursday), 28 March 2019, indicated the weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

According to the latest weather charts, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of isolated rain, occasionally thundershowers over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah.

Sea State will be moderate along the Sea of Oman, Musandam and Dhofar coasts with maximum wave height of two metres. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) advices the public to take precaution while raining and wadis overflow, as well as checking the sea state before sailing and following the PACA updates. –ONA