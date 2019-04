MUSCAT: A trough of low pressure will affect the Sultanate from Friday to Sunday, the weather report from the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre said.

The weather will be partly cloudy with chances of rain and occasional thundershowers associated with fresh winds and hail over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation advices citizens and residents to take precaution while crossing wadis. — ONA

