Low pressure system to bring more rains

MUSCAT: The northern parts of the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure from Wednesday, said the Met office on Monday. Rains are expected in the Governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah due to the system. The Directorate-General of Meteorology and Air Navigation at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said the weather is expected to be partially cloudy in Musandam with chances for varying amounts of rain and partially cloudy over the northern governorates of the Sultanate. Normal weather will prevail over the rest of the governorates, with chances of low-level clouds in early morning and late night in parts along the coast of the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the Wilayats of Ibri and Dhank experienced rainfall which caused wadis to overflow. Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by active winds were reported from a number of places in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

