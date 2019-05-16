Low pressure centered on Arabian Peninsula to affect Sultanate on Saturday

Muscat: Weather analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicates that the Sultanate will be affected by a low pressure centered on the middle of Arabian Peninsula starting from Saturday 18 to Wednesday 22 May 2019.

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds and hail over most of the governorates. Based on the latest weather updates, the peak of the effect will be during Sunday and Monday 19-20 May 2019 Sea state will be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate’s coasts with arrange of wave height between 1.5 to 2.5 metres.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation advices all to take precaution during rain, wadis and low horizontal visibility and check the sea state before sailing. –ONA