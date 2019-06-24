Lopez rules at Queen’s, Murray wins doubles

LONDON: Spaniard Feliciano Lopez spent so much time on Queen’s Club’s centre court over a memorable weekend it would be no surprise if he had pitched a tent and slept there on Saturday night. By the end of it the 37-year-old wildcard had completed one of the most remarkable weeks of his career by beating Gilles Simon in a gripping singles final, then helping British hero Andy Murray cap his return from injury with the doubles crown. A photo of Murray leaping for joy after he and Lopez completed a 7-6(6), 5-7, 10-5 over Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram will grace the back pages.

But while the 32-year-old twice Wimbledon champion’s return from career-saving hip surgery five months ago is cause for celebration, the day belonged to elegant left-hander Lopez who bizarrely played in the last five matches of the tournament. With a ranking down at 113, only three Tour wins to his name all year and talk of retirement doing the rounds, the 2017 Queen’s champion needed a wildcard for the main singles draw. His week had begun awkwardly too as he strenuously denied any wrongdoing in a doubles match in 2017 flagged up as potentially connected to match-fixing. But once the early-week rain stopped the grasscourt thoroughbred rolled back the years.

Despite heavy legs after being on court from mid-afternoon until dusk on Saturday, he hung on to beat fellow veteran Gilles Simon of France 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(2) in a high-quality final. “I thought the best moment of my career was in 2017 but it was not, it’s right now,” Lopez said before making a moving tribute to his watching wife-to-be Sandra Gago. “She might have heard of this leftie Spanish player but I’ve not won many matches since we met. Now I can say to her I’m a decent player.” — Reuters

Related