Sports Tennis 

Lopez rules at Queen’s, Murray wins doubles

Oman Observer

LONDON: Spaniard Feliciano Lopez spent so much time on Queen’s Club’s centre court over a memorable weekend it would be no surprise if he had pitched a tent and slept there on Saturday night. By the end of it the 37-year-old wildcard had completed one of the most remarkable weeks of his career by beating Gilles Simon in a gripping singles final, then helping British hero Andy Murray cap his return from injury with the doubles crown. A photo of Murray leaping for joy after he and Lopez completed a 7-6(6), 5-7, 10-5 over Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram will grace the back pages.
But while the 32-year-old twice Wimbledon champion’s return from career-saving hip surgery five months ago is cause for celebration, the day belonged to elegant left-hander Lopez who bizarrely played in the last five matches of the tournament. With a ranking down at 113, only three Tour wins to his name all year and talk of retirement doing the rounds, the 2017 Queen’s champion needed a wildcard for the main singles draw. His week had begun awkwardly too as he strenuously denied any wrongdoing in a doubles match in 2017 flagged up as potentially connected to match-fixing.  But once the early-week rain stopped the grasscourt thoroughbred rolled back the years.
Despite heavy legs after being on court from mid-afternoon until dusk on Saturday, he hung on to beat fellow veteran Gilles Simon of France 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(2) in a high-quality final. “I thought the best moment of my career was in 2017 but it was not, it’s right now,” Lopez said before making a moving tribute to his watching wife-to-be Sandra Gago. “She might have heard of this leftie Spanish player but I’ve not won many matches since we met. Now I can say to her I’m a decent player.” — Reuters

You May Also Like

Oman edge Taipei in thriller

Haridev Pushparaj Comments Off on Oman edge Taipei in thriller

Langer prepares Australia for West Indies pace test

Oman Observer Comments Off on Langer prepares Australia for West Indies pace test

Dhoni says split captaincy doesn’t work

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dhoni says split captaincy doesn’t work