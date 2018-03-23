Looking for a job? How old are you?

The easiest age for finding jobs is one of the questions that are never convincingly answered, because there is no specific age to stop hunting for a work. If mind and body willing, average world population are just ready to keep going and not to forget the fact that ‘experience always counts.’ There are certain fields where experience matters the most while in some fields it is all about the youthful exuberance.

A data released by GulfTalent.com recently said, “In terms of age groups, professionals in their thirties are highest in demand, compared to their available supply, followed by those in their forties. Younger professionals in their twenties face the biggest competition in the job market, with more candidates available than job opportunities for their age and experience.”

According to news.efinancialcareers.com, globally the easiest age to find a financial job is those in the 36+ age group.

In terms of demand for skills, there will be an upsurge for finance professionals in the GCC, with the introduction of Value-Added-Tax (VAT) and the need to update finance processes and systems in the coming years. The Gulf job market is set to grow at an average rate of nine per cent this year, according to research conducted by GulfTalent.

“It is all depends on the needs of an organisation at that point of time. Youngsters (25-30) are important because they are exposed to the latest trends in terms of technology development,” Rajeev Krishnan, with over 30 years of experience in the Gulf, including UAE, Oman and Singapore.

He added, “But you also need a group of experienced hands to guide these youngsters. Generally, the youth wants a lot to be achieved in a short time and they tend to rebel if the system fails to keep pace with their moves. This is where the experienced leadership plays a key role.”

In Oman, things are no different says Khalfan al Harthy, who retired a few years from a HR job to start a business. “Youngsters want things to move fast and they are not ready to play a waiting game. This is the challenge for most

head-hunters. Some may have the necessary skills but lack the temperament to get all along with all types of colleagues to get the best possible results.”

He added, “I suggest all job-seekers and the employed should not compromise on the value for the services they offer. The employers who offer the best working conditions will get the best returns. Any efforts to take advantage of the other will result in a no-win situation.”

With regards to women, Mariyam, serving in the administration department of a leading financial sector firm, said, “In Asia and also the GCC, including Oman, women play a key family role. They face certain challenges to maintain that fine balance at work and home. Challenges are more for employed women under mid-30s because of little children at home.”

She said, “Taking into the account the overall sincerity of the employees, men and women, the best employers are ones who get the best out of them, and not the ones who keep sacking in the search for someone 100 per cent perfect.”

“A newly-employed youngster will always love to work with an experienced team because they feel slightly secured from any form of competition and there is a someone to guide you to recover easily from mistakes,” said Salim al Balushi, who just joined a retail sector company.

Share on: WhatsApp