Looking at health from the perspective of Yoga

Yoga is in vogue and it has its reasons. In today’s lifestyle, people have time for everything except for themselves. Here lies the purpose of Yoga which tells its practitioners to be in tune with themselves at least for a little while and feel their body and mind and through meditation, heal in internally.

The International Yoga Day was a great reminder to everyone to participate in all sorts of health activities. The enthusiasm for good and great healthy life was so high that people chose to extend the Yoga Day into Yoga Week, practically for want of availability of halls and instructors who could lead the sessions marking the special day.

Salalah was not untouched by this euphoria of Yoga Day. Falling on June 21, the south of Sultanate, however, celebrated it a day later on June 22.

The event was held under the joint auspices of Oman Olympic Association, Embassy of India in Oman, Indian Social Club (ISC) Salalah, the Salalah unit of the Art of Living, and the Sanskrit wing of the ISC.

The highlight of the fifth edition of the International Yoga Day celebration in Salalah was good participation from Omani sports clubs, complexes and associations. At an event held at the ISC, Salalah, there were representatives from most of the sports units.

Among Omani dignitaries who were part of the International Yoga Day celebration were, Mubarak Jamil Juma al Farsi, Director General Royal Palace Catering; Yousef Ahmed Salim al Masahli, Director of Sports Complexes and Centers; Badar al Rawas, Chairman, Oman Volleyball Association and member of the Oman Olympic Committee; Amar Shanfari, President Al Nasr Club, Hussain ba Omer, President Al Ittihad Club, Ali Mohammed Baqi, Director Salalah Sports Complex; Abu Baker Naji Mohsin al Yafai, Vice President, Dhofar Club, Mohammed al Amri, Director, Mirbat Club, Anwar Ahmed bait Fadhil, Secretary, Salalah Club.

They were found observing the nuances of Yoga, while a good number of Yoga enthusiasts performed Yoga postures, breathing exercises and meditative poses. The participants were taught some relaxation postures and were impressed upon to practice daily to get the maximum benefits.

Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to Oman, was also seen doing Yoga along with the multi-cultural gathering.

For Chinese national Meifa Chen, getting to know Yoga was truly a blessing for him. “Yoga is something I had been seeking for long. It is unequivocally a wonderful exercise for most of the people, regardless of religion, profession, age and body conditions.”

“Although I had heard of Yoga years ago, I misunderstood it. I thought Yoga is mostly for women and it is very difficult to practice, especially given my inflexibility. But when I learnt it from a qualified teacher, my misconceptions about Yoga were gone and after a few classes, I started getting the benefits – I felt my body was lighter and I slept better,” he said.

Similarly, Tahir and Eman from Egypt, practice Yoga daily after learning the techniques from an Indian teacher. They found the postures very useful for body relaxation and overall flexibility of the body.

For Surekha, Yoga is a guidance and source of self discipline. “I never realised the full potential of Yoga until I started practising it. I have been practising daily with proper breathing techniques and counts. I have committed myself to doing it every day. I realised that in two months, my flexibility, energy, and outlook towards the world has changed, definitely for the better,” she said.

Related