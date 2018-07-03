Longest total lunar eclipse of 21st century on July 27

KOLKATA, India: The longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century would occur on July 27, with the celestial spectacle visible in its entirety from all parts of India. The eclipse will last for one hour and 43 minutes, giving viewers a wonderful opportunity to experience the happening, according to Debiprosad Duari, Director, Research and Academic, MP Birla Planetarium, Kolkata. It will be preceded and followed by partial eclipses lasting more than one hour. The eclipse will be visible in parts of South America, much of Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. The partial eclipse of the moon will start around 11.54 pm (Indian Standard Time), with the total eclipse beginning at 1 am on July 28. — IANS

Related