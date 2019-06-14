Loneliness a future epidemic threat!

We usually hear about isolated individuals and the impact of being lonely. But are we aware of the signs of people who feel lonely or isolated? The issue has much relevance as it is quite common in the present society.

The evidence is striking. Feeling lonely can pose a bigger risk of premature death rather than smoking or obesity. Studies have suggested that depression is linked to loneliness, in addition to associated poorer cardiovascular health. In old-age a faster rate of cognitive decline and dementia is repositioning loneliness as a public health issue.

Just looking to the real concept from psychological point of view, there are two distinct types of loneliness, known as social isolation and loneliness. Social isolation is just as it seems; people in this category lack a strong network of support, including friends, family, or close ties. On the other hand, people who fall into the category of loneliness may seem to have healthy social contact, but they do not really have emotional or practical support. They feel isolated even though they are not literally alone. I just wonder and raise a question whether our educational and health institutions realise that danger which could become an epidemic.

Moreover, studies suggest that loneliness can affect people at any point, but is more common among two groups: older individuals aged 75 and above and, perhaps surprisingly, young people aged 15-25.

On the contrary, it may be noted that with great advancements in technologies and extensive use of social media, we are more connected now than ever before. But as individuals, we are all the more lonely. Studies show the risk of being isolated or individuals choosing to remain aloof. It has been found that loneliness shortens a person’s life by 15 years, equivalent to the condition of being obese or smoking 15 cigarettes per day. It is logical that social isolation may impose stress on our minds and bodies that has a significant impact on health with time.

We need to tackle this social problem, otherwise we will fail to reach out to the people who are badly in need of help. We do observe and hear that the poor, unemployed, displaced and migrant populations in some parts of world stand to suffer most from loneliness and isolation, which calls for the public and government attention.

More over, while poor health may be associated with increased feelings of loneliness, there is now evidence to prove loneliness as a risk factor for poor mental and physical health. Studies show that loneliness is associated with an increased risk of developing dementia and chronic diseases.

I do encourage engagement in some form of therapy, whether group or individual therapy, to address the underlying issues leading to loneliness, in addition to cognitive behavioural therapy which might be helpful. Nevertheless, we need to look at how we could approach the issue of loneliness for the most disadvantaged in the community first. And here I do emphasise that the most effective way to reduce loneliness is to make people feel connected to their community.

Of course, not everyone who lives alone is lonely and not every one who lives alone can develop common mental disorder!

We need to increase awareness, promote a more open public discussion and make efforts in order to effect a huge impact on prevention. It is up to us to make that happen!

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health. He is a medical innovator and educator.

For any queries regarding the content of the column, he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com.)