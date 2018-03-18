Local Wusta community company wins $9 million CCED contract

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 18 –

Al Sawari International Investments SAOC, a Super Local Community Company (SLCC) with shareholders from the Wilayats of Mahout and Duqm, has been awarded a contract valued at around $9 million to provide transportation and logistics services to CC Energy Development (CCED), a leading E&P firm operating in the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed by Dr Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, Chairman of Al Sawari International Investment Company, with Walter Simpson, General Manager of CC Energy Development. Under the pact, CCED will utilise the services of Al Sawari International in the provision of logistics in its concession areas covering Blocks 3 and 4 over the next three years.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Salem al Junaibi, Chairman of Al Sawari International Investments SAOC, said the pact marks the commencement of its logistics operations in Wusta Governorate. Tasks to be implemented under the contract will be carried out mainly by qualified Omani resources, he noted.

“The three-year contract will ensure some stability and growth for the company and will also enhance our experience in implementing logistics services contracts for major oil and gas companies in the Sultanate,” said Al Junaibi.

Mahmoud bin Humaid al Jamaey, CEO of Al Sawari, added: “Al Sawari International Investments SAOC is a 100 per cent Omani company owned by Omani shareholders who are native to the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm in Wusta Governorate. The Company appointed a CEO in November 2017 and signed its first major contract last month. This is a big achievement for our company. As per the agreement, Al Sawari International will provide lifting and heavy equipment services at various sites at which CCED is operating,” he stated.

Walter Simpson, Managing Director of CC Energy Development (CCED), added: “We are confident that the company will provide us with high quality services up to world-class standards. They will also be our partners in success. CCED is a leader in joining hands with the local companies at its concession areas and is very pleased to contribute to

enhancing the growth of Al Sawari both locally and regionally.”

Established as a local joint stock company in March 2016, Al Sawari International Investments currently has Omani 371 shareholders. As a Super LCC, Al Sawari provides services to companies operating in oil and gas, business, economy, industry, tourism and community development.

Share on: WhatsApp