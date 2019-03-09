Lobster season begins in Oman

Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan: Lobster fishing season in the Sultanate began on the first week of March. It ends on April 30. Lobsters are mostly caught by the fishermen of the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah.

Salim bin Sultan al Araimi, Director of Fish Development Department in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, said that the fishermen of the wilayat fish lobster because these coastal villages are close to locations that are rich in lobster that are usually found in the rocks and coral reefs, in addition to sand, mud and shallow depths.

He pointed out that the lobster, locally known as (Sharkha) fishing season is one of the most important seasons on which many fishermen depend and constitute a good economic return for the fishermen of these governorates.

He said some wilayats in the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah bordering the Arabian Sea enjoy marine sites rich in lobster. He added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has set fishing seasons according to the Sea Fishing Law to ensure conservation of the marine resources.

Salim al Araimi said that preliminary statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries show that the Sultanate’s lobster catch during 2017 amounted to 339 tonnes compared to 485 tonnes in 2016.

The Governorate of Dhofar topped the lobster landing with 136 tonnes, followed by the Governorate of Al Wusta with 116 tonnes, followed by the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah with 74 tonnes. Lobster commands RO 4 to RO 5 per kg depending on the supply and demand.

Lobster is consumed locally and internationally. It is exported to the Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia and some Asian and European countries.

Al Araimi pointed out that fishermen must abide by the lobster fishing season and abide by the period of fishing ban during the period of fertilisation and breeding from early May until the end of February each year. — ONA

