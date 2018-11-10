Loans touch RO 24.7 billion

Muscat: The total credit extended by banks and other institutions stood at RO 24.7 billion as at the end of August 2018, a growth of 7.6 per cent compared with the same period last year, according to the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). The credit to private sector increased by 5.4 per cent to RO 21.9 billion as at the end of August 2018. Of the total credit to the private sector, the non-financial corporate sector obtained 46.2 per cent followed by the household sector (mainly personal loans) at 45.4 per cent. — ONA

