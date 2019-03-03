Lloris salvages Spurs a point against Arsenal

London: Mauricio Pochettino hailed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’s last-minute penalty save from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Tottenham avoided a third straight defeat to claim a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in Saturday’s north London derby.

Arsenal led early on through Aaron Ramsey’s well-taken goal, but Harry Kane’s contentious penalty 16 minutes from time ensured third-placed Spurs maintain a four-point lead over the Gunners in the fight for top-four finish.

Unai Emery’s men will reflect on a missed opportunity to inflict further pain on a Spurs side that had lost to Burnley and Chelsea in the past week, particularly after Aubameyang spurned the chance to win the game twice over in the dying seconds.

The Gabon striker’s weak penalty was saved by Lloris before Jan Vertonghen produced a stunning last-ditch challenge to prevent Aubameyang turning home a follow-up effort.

Lloris was criticised for his role in both of Chelsea’s goals in a 2-0 win on Wednesday, but Pochettino insisted he never doubted his captain.

“Lloris’ save was a massive present. I am so happy because we didn’t deserve to lose the game — we were better than them so it would be a shame to lose the game in that way,” said Pochettino.

“The whole team had a bad night on Wednesday, not Hugo. You put the finger on Hugo, but he was not responsible for the defeat. “When defeats appear it is normal, players like Hugo or if Harry misses some chances, it is normal the spotlight is on them because they are so big players.”

Aubameyang left out

Emery made a number of big calls with his starting line-up with top-scorer Aubameyang dropped to the bench in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman spurned a great chance inside three minutes when he skewed his shot wide with just international team-mate Lloris to beat. — AFP

Related