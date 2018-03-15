Live flight trials begin at Muscat Airport

A number of trial live flights have started from the New Muscat Intentional Airport. A statement released by the authorities said, “The airport will operate a number of domestic flights for Petroleum Development of Oman. As a part of the planned airport operation transfer, these flights are planned to ensure full readiness of the new passenger terminal building before the actual operations commence on March 20.”

History was made today as PDO flight OM050, operated by Oman Air, became the first live trial flight to use the new Muscat International Airport terminal, said a statement from PDO.

The flight, carrying 102 passengers, took off this morning at 7:30am and landed safely at PDO’s Fahud Airport at 8:25am.

Airport authorities and PDO regard this flight, transporting PDO staff and contractors, as a great success.

DO Infrastructure Director Dr Badar al Kharusi, said, “We are delighted and honoured to have played a part in this historic occasion.

“As with the rest of the nation, PDO is hugely supportive of the new Muscat International Airport which is a landmark development for Oman.”

