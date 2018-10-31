Little Fingers art contest winners

MUSCAT: Kalabhavan Institute of Music & Art House LLC has announced the results of its LITTLE FINGERS art contest held at its Ghubra branch. The competition, held in two sessions, was based on the theme “Drive Safely.” More than 160 students between 5 to 13 years from different community schools participated in the competition. A Rohan Vasanth bagged first prize from Sub-Junior category while Saumya Gharde and Niveditha Warrier were awarded second and third places in the junior category, Rhea Mary Mathews won first prize while second and third places went to Elsa Maria Shimmy and Bhumika Gulani. The winners will be honoured during Kalabhavan’s Founder’s Day Programme which is scheduled to be held on November 16 at Bausher Club Hall, Bausher.

