Linguist to be honoured

MUSCAT, APRil 30 – TP Bhaskara Poduval, an eminent linguist and a one-man key force behind enriching the language, and Director, Malayala Bhasha Padasala, will be honoured by the World Malayalee Federation (WMF) Oman chapter on May 2 for his yeoman service to spreading the language, according to the representatives of the WMF. The Oman chapter of the World Malayalee Federation (WMF), a global non-profit body that encourages coordination of the people from the south Indian state of Kerala towards mutual help and support along with other charity and humanitarian initiatives, is conducting meet in Oman at the Golden Tulip Headington tomorrow.

The organisation which now has international units in 108 will be supporting global humanitarian causes and the Oman chapter will follow the fundamental principles of the international body, according to the office bearers of the same. “We are delighted to be announcing the official opening of the Oman chapter of the World Malayalee Federation (WMF), a global non-profit body that values humanity and supports people friendly initiatives beyond any differences”, Dr J Retnakumar, President, WMF, said .

The global body has representative offices in 125 countries across the world. WMF will also be conducting a Middle East family meet in Bahrain in the month of August 2019 “It’s a universal forum to help support those who are in need of help at times”, Sudha Radhika, Media Coordinator said.