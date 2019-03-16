Liner break-bulk ‘Marhaba Express’ begins calling at Duqm

Muscat, March 16 – ‘Marhaba Express’, a joint venture between Gold Star Line and SARJAK Container Lines, recently commenced a Liner Break-Bulk service connecting the west coast of India and the Arabian Gulf. The service calls at Mundra, Duqm, Jabal Ali, Abu Dhabi, Shuaiba, Umm Qasr, Dammam, Suhar and Nhava Sheva. The launch of this service is particularly important for Port of Duqm (PDC) as it not only enhances connectivity between Duqm and the Indian subcontinent, but calls at other major ports inside the Gulf.

During its most recent call at the Port of Duqm, the vessel discharged around 500 metric tonnes of steel pipes while loading a shipment of heavy-lift project cargo. The consignment, comprising three Low Pressure (LP) separators, was fabricated by Special Technical Services (STS) Nizwa for a project in Kuwait. The dimension of each LP separator was 27.3 (L) x 6.4(W) x 6.1(H) metres and weighed approximately 160 metric tonnes apiece. The next shipment linked to this project, due to be loaded at Port of Duqm shortly, will feature a pair of 322 metric-tonne units.

The shipments underscore Port of Duqm’s growing capabilities in the handling of heavy lift and over-dimension project and reinforce its reputation as a multipurpose port in the region.

