MUSCAT: Rains fell in Al Dhahirah Governorate, while light rains fell in the wilayats of Ibri and Yanqul. In Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, light showers were experienced in the wilayats of Al Mudhaibi, Ibra and Al Qabil. According to Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR), Nakhl registered the highest rainfall with 86 mm over the last three days, Ibri 60 mm, Izki 30 mm, 28 mm in Buraimi, 20 mm in Dima W’attayeen and 9.0 mm in Saham.

