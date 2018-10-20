Libyan FM rejects EU’s ‘disembarkation platforms’

VIENNA: Libya and its north African neighbours are opposed to the EU’s plan for “regional disembarkation platforms” to stem the flow of migrants entering the bloc, Tripoli’s Foreign Minister Mohamed al Taher Siala (pictured) said in an Austrian newspaper interview on Friday. “All north African countries reject this proposal — Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Libya, as well,” Siala — who has been on an official visit to Vienna this week — told the Die Presse newspaper. “So with which countries does the EU want to agree these disembarkation platforms?” he asked in comments reported in German. In June, EU member states approved the idea of creating centres outside Europe to assess migrants trying to reach the bloc and decide which are refugees in need of protection and which are economic migrants who should be returned to their home countries. The EU suggested setting up these “disembarkation platforms” in consultation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration. — AFP

Related