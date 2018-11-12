Let us not spoil this sands of beauty

MUSCAT, Nov 11 – Rimal al Sharqiyah is one of the largest areas of sand dunes in the Arab world, spanning some 180 km from north to south and 80 km from east to west. Endless stretches of red and white sand dunes rising up to 200 metres attract tourists from all over the world.

Sadly, many areas of the desert have been affected by the urban sprawl and tourism activities. “Apartments/ villas are being built there. That’s why a lot of building debris can be found dumped in the middle of the desert,” a local told the Observer.

Besides, he said, waste, including plastic, has been found in some areas. Open waste containers could pose a health hazard to animals. “Camels, for instance, rummage through these containers for food, which could put their health at risk,” he said.

On the other hand, some tour guides drive their cars with utter disregard for the environment, he said.

Locals demand that the authorities have strict control over this unique tourist destination.

Rimal al Sharqiyah hosts a variety of birds, reptiles and rare species of animals. It has been of interest to scientists for more than three decades.

The Royal Geographical Society has documented the diversity of the terrain, including its flora and fauna, and found 16,000 species of invertebrates and 200 species of other wildlife, including birds.

It has also identified 150 species of native flora.

An Omani tour guide has appealed to the Ministry of Tourism to install proper signboards that aid the tourism agencies and tour guides to reach the desert camps easily. The season in Rimal al Sharqiyah, October to March, sees a lot of tourists, especially those from Europe.

The sands provide them an opportunity to experience the Bedouin lifestyle, and watch stars at night and ride camels during sunrise or sunset.

YAHYA AL SALMANI