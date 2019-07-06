Let not animals stray onto roads

MUSCAT, JULY 6 – It is prohibited to let animals graze in a manner that damages the surroundings and pose hazards to the safety of the public. A warning in this regard was issued by the Ibri municipality as camels were found to be wandering on roads and other places. In a warning, the municipality said, “it is the responsibility of the animal owners to ensure that their livestock do not stray on the roads and other public places. Action will be taken against the offenders”. If the animal is left to graze out of the designated area, it would be confiscated, the warning added.

The presence of stray animals, camels in particular, along roads and highways are becoming a growing concern for motorists, especially in the Al Batinah area. Motorists say these roaming animals are threatening the lives of many road users as the warning signs that animals may be passing through the area are not visible in the night. According to the Royal Oman Police, camels found on streets without luminous straps will be impounded, while their owners could face up to 15 days in prison or a RO 500 fine depending on the severity of the offence.