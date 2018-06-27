Legal panel discusses selective goods tax

MUSCAT: The Legal Committee of the State Council on Wednesday discussed ‘the draft law on selective goods tax transferred by the Council of Ministers and the report of the Economic Committee of the Council with the report of the Majlis Ash’shura.

At its eleventh meeting, headed by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab, head of the Committee and held in the presence of the honourable members, the committee reviewed the legal aspects of the draft law in terms of drafting and coordinating its provisions

It is noteworthy that the draft law comes within the framework of the agreement of the Gulf Cooperation Council states to apply the selective tax, in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council at its 36th session to impose a unified selective tax in the GCC countries on some goods harmful to health, environment and goods of special nature.

During its meeting, the Committee approved the minutes of the previous meeting and reviewed the report on follow-up to the implementation of the decisions taken.

Related